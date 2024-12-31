door wreath 31

Well here it is...the last one. I did enjoy scooting around the varying housing estates near to me looking out for the wreaths I thought worthy of taking a photo of. I was only challenged once to ask what I was doing, and I am amazed that I managed to find 31 different ones (although some were very similar) I thought I would finish with a cheerful wreath with holly and berries but a shame it is an artificial one. Hope everyone has enjoyed the festivities with just the New Year celebrations to go before welcoming in 2025!