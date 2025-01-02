Previous
Ophiopogon planiscapus by kametty
Ophiopogon planiscapus

Cold and frosty this morning after lots of rain and mild temperatures. Not planning on doing anything to a theme this month so just taking shots of what ever catches my eye.
2nd January 2025 2nd Jan 25

