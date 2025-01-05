Sign up
Previous
Photo 1310
snowing
Woke just before 7am to see this! It is rare for us to get snow even though we are in the North West of England. We are fairly near the coast, with the gulf stream nearby.....so even when it does snow it usually doesn't last a day.
5th January 2025
5th Jan 25
1
0
Kathryn M
1303
1304
1305
1306
1307
1308
1309
1310
Tags
snow
Susan Wakely
ace
Great capture. We have nothing but wet stuff her on the Southcoast.
January 5th, 2025
