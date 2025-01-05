Previous
snowing by kametty
Photo 1310

snowing

Woke just before 7am to see this! It is rare for us to get snow even though we are in the North West of England. We are fairly near the coast, with the gulf stream nearby.....so even when it does snow it usually doesn't last a day.
5th January 2025 5th Jan 25

Kathryn M

@kametty
I suddenly had this idea of getting a mirrorless camera and starting a (new) more serious hobby. I have taken photos for...
Susan Wakely
Great capture. We have nothing but wet stuff her on the Southcoast.
January 5th, 2025  
