SOOC macro

We had a zoom photo club meeting last night with Molly Hollman who specialises in flower photography. Her images were amazing and inspirational. Thus inspired I went into the very frosty garden with my macro lens and applied some of her tips. The idea was to obtain an 'arty' look without any post processing. After half an hour I was frozen and had exhausted all the possible positions of the camera on various bits of the garden. She did say that most often she would lie down on the ground to get her shots. Today I decided against that as I thought I would never get up again!