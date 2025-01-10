Previous
SOOC macro by kametty
Photo 1315

SOOC macro

We had a zoom photo club meeting last night with Molly Hollman who specialises in flower photography. Her images were amazing and inspirational. Thus inspired I went into the very frosty garden with my macro lens and applied some of her tips. The idea was to obtain an 'arty' look without any post processing. After half an hour I was frozen and had exhausted all the possible positions of the camera on various bits of the garden. She did say that most often she would lie down on the ground to get her shots. Today I decided against that as I thought I would never get up again!
10th January 2025 10th Jan 25

Kathryn M

ace
@kametty
I suddenly had this idea of getting a mirrorless camera and starting a (new) more serious hobby. I have taken photos for...
360% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
Nicely done.
January 10th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact