Previous
Photo 1316
cold and frosty again
These primulas have been flowering for a while despite the cold weather....but something keeps eating them!
11th January 2025
11th Jan 25
1
1
Kathryn M
ace
@kametty
I suddenly had this idea of getting a mirrorless camera and starting a (new) more serious hobby. I have taken photos for...
1364
photos
38
followers
20
following
360% complete
1316
Views
2
1
1
365
10th January 2025 10:53am
frost
Lesley
ace
Lovely capture the frost
January 11th, 2025
