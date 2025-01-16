Previous
base photo for challenge by kametty
Photo 1321

base photo for challenge

This was the silly shot I took to use as my base image for the album cover challenge.
16th January 2025 16th Jan 25

Kathryn M

ace
@kametty
I suddenly had this idea of getting a mirrorless camera and starting a (new) more serious hobby. I have taken photos for...
361% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact