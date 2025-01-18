Big Wheels

Spent the afternoon in the National Railway Museum in York. I have been before, but there some trains I had not seen before. This Confederation Class No. 7 was the largest steam engine ever built in the UK and was built to haul 600 ton trains on the Canton to Hankow railway in China.

It had an overall working weight of 192 tons and a tender that held nearly 12 tons of coal and 6600 gallons of water.

In 1982, the locomotive was donated to the National Railway Museum as a gesture of friendship between the two countries.