Previous
Photo 1323
ICM in the woods
Before returning home from our weekend away with family we had a walk in the woods (Skipwith Common) The weather was dull and dreary. So another experiment with ICM to see if I could get something that looked relatively OK!
19th January 2025
19th Jan 25
2
0
Kathryn M
ace
@kametty
I suddenly had this idea of getting a mirrorless camera and starting a (new) more serious hobby. I have taken photos for...
1373
photos
39
followers
20
following
362% complete
1316
1317
1318
1319
1320
1321
1322
1323
1318
1319
1320
1321
49
1322
50
1323
Views
2
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
X-T30
Taken
19th January 2025 10:55am
Tags
icm
JackieR
ace
That's amazing Kathryn. Truly lovely
January 19th, 2025
JackieR
ace
Just seen we're getting pushed partners! You don't have many table-top still lifes in your project, so that's my challenge to you, to do one.
The "Tell a Story" section in this link might be of use??
https://digital-photography-school.com/still-life-photography-at-home-can-keep-your-skills-sharp/
January 19th, 2025
365 Project
