ICM in the woods by kametty
Photo 1323

ICM in the woods

Before returning home from our weekend away with family we had a walk in the woods (Skipwith Common) The weather was dull and dreary. So another experiment with ICM to see if I could get something that looked relatively OK!
19th January 2025 19th Jan 25

Kathryn M

ace
@kametty
I suddenly had this idea of getting a mirrorless camera and starting a (new) more serious hobby. I have taken photos for...
JackieR ace
That's amazing Kathryn. Truly lovely
January 19th, 2025  
JackieR ace
Just seen we're getting pushed partners! You don't have many table-top still lifes in your project, so that's my challenge to you, to do one.

The "Tell a Story" section in this link might be of use??
https://digital-photography-school.com/still-life-photography-at-home-can-keep-your-skills-sharp/
January 19th, 2025  
