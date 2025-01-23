Previous
still life challenge 5 by kametty
still life challenge 5

Another attempt at a table top still life. I have to admit that the get pushed challenge set by JackieR has certainly pushed my patience to the limit. I had photography club last night and couldn't find anyone who likes doing them!
23rd January 2025 23rd Jan 25

Kathryn M

I suddenly had this idea of getting a mirrorless camera and starting a (new) more serious hobby. I have taken photos for...
