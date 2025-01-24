Sign up
Previous
Photo 1329
the last one
No more table top still life for me......need to get out and about and get some fresh air ha ha. Mind you, very stormy today so glad to stay in and eat cake!
24th January 2025
24th Jan 25
2
1
Kathryn M
ace
@kametty
I suddenly had this idea of getting a mirrorless camera and starting a (new) more serious hobby. I have taken photos for...
1381
photos
41
followers
20
following
364% complete
1322
1323
1324
1325
1326
1327
1328
1329
1323
1324
52
1325
1326
1327
1328
1329
Views
3
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
X-T30
Taken
24th January 2025 1:30pm
JackieR
ace
the lighting the compositin and story all top notch, I'm sorry you haven't enjoyed the challenge, but you have truly made beautifu photos. I thought this was one by Mona as I scrolled down.
January 24th, 2025
JackieR
ace
please tag it for the challenge
January 24th, 2025
