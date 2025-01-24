Previous
the last one by kametty
Photo 1329

the last one

No more table top still life for me......need to get out and about and get some fresh air ha ha. Mind you, very stormy today so glad to stay in and eat cake!
24th January 2025 24th Jan 25

Kathryn M

ace
@kametty
I suddenly had this idea of getting a mirrorless camera and starting a (new) more serious hobby. I have taken photos for...
364% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

JackieR ace
the lighting the compositin and story all top notch, I'm sorry you haven't enjoyed the challenge, but you have truly made beautifu photos. I thought this was one by Mona as I scrolled down.
January 24th, 2025  
JackieR ace
please tag it for the challenge
January 24th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact