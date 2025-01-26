photscape experiments

Previous
Some time ago, when I could not justify spending a lot of money on editing software I tried Photoscape X for free ....then later decided I would pay the small amount requested to go 'pro'. I have not regretted the money spent, but realise just how much this amazing software can achieve - but only if you know how to do it. Over the past few months I have been more and more adventurous in playing with the different effects/techniques available within the software. Our photographic society wants us to add a 'key line' or a very fine line around our submitted competition photo's and demonstrated how to do it in Lightroom and Photoshop. I have found an option in my 'cheap' software that does it in seconds.....so I am totally happy as when this photo is displayed on black you can see the very fine line around the image!
JackieR
I've never gone pro with PhotoScapeX

Our judges insist on key lines, like it makes the photo better!
January 26th, 2025  
Kathryn M
@30pics4jackiesdiamond I do agree with those photos that are so dark that they don't show up on black when projected and obviously need a slight line. I now make mine using a colour in the image itself and make it slightly opaque so as not to be too obvious.
January 26th, 2025  
Susan Wakely
Oh I must investigate investigate PhotoscapeX.
When it’s black on black or white on white then the benefits of key line really helps to focus on the main attraction of a shot in my opinion so can see why many judges like it.
January 26th, 2025  
JackieR
@wakelys I've used photoscapex for years! But not for camera club competition as I didn't photograph the effects like bojeh, light flashes etc
January 26th, 2025  
