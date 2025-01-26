photscape experiments

Some time ago, when I could not justify spending a lot of money on editing software I tried Photoscape X for free ....then later decided I would pay the small amount requested to go 'pro'. I have not regretted the money spent, but realise just how much this amazing software can achieve - but only if you know how to do it. Over the past few months I have been more and more adventurous in playing with the different effects/techniques available within the software. Our photographic society wants us to add a 'key line' or a very fine line around our submitted competition photo's and demonstrated how to do it in Lightroom and Photoshop. I have found an option in my 'cheap' software that does it in seconds.....so I am totally happy as when this photo is displayed on black you can see the very fine line around the image!