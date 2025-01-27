Sign up
Previous
Photo 1332
mossy stump 2
A photo from last weekend ....can't resist a mossy log or stump!
27th January 2025
27th Jan 25
0
0
Kathryn M
ace
@kametty
I suddenly had this idea of getting a mirrorless camera and starting a (new) more serious hobby. I have taken photos for...
1385
photos
41
followers
20
following
364% complete
View this month »
1325
1326
1327
1328
1329
1330
1331
1332
Latest from all albums
1326
1327
1328
1329
1330
1331
53
1332
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
X-T30
Taken
19th January 2025 11:04am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
darkroom-foreground
