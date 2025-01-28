Sign up
Previous
Photo 1333
self portrait experiments
So today saw me messing around with more self portraits as part of my get pushed challenge and trying out lots of post messing around with software finding out what can be done with filters and overlays. Quite enjoying this challenge now.
28th January 2025
28th Jan 25
Kathryn M
ace
@kametty
I suddenly had this idea of getting a mirrorless camera and starting a (new) more serious hobby.
1386
photos
42
followers
20
following
365% complete
1326
1327
1328
1329
1330
1331
1332
1333
1327
1328
1329
1330
1331
53
1332
1333
Views
4
Album
365
Camera
X-T30
Taken
28th January 2025 1:34pm
