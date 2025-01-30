snowdrops

Oh how I love going for a walk out of our housing estate and getting to this spot where I know I won't be disappointed by the display of snowdrops. Trying to get a good shot of them though is another matter. I wanted a good bokeh in the background, but struggled to get the clump sharp and in focus as the main point of view. Bending down with the camera on the floor and trying to focus and see the shot in the tilted viewing screen and using a delayed shutter exposure was very taxing! So I didn't take as many shots as I should of done. No staying power....that's my problem ha ha.