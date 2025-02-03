Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1339
FOR2025_3/Location
A quick trip to the local mini supermarket and an opportunity for this shot to cover quite a few challenges. B&W highlights the amount of litter on the ground, the poor footpath and just how dull and dreary the weather was today!
3rd February 2025
3rd Feb 25
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Kathryn M
ace
@kametty
I suddenly had this idea of getting a mirrorless camera and starting a (new) more serious hobby. I have taken photos for...
1393
photos
42
followers
20
following
366% complete
View this month »
1332
1333
1334
1335
1336
1337
1338
1339
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
X-T30
Taken
3rd February 2025 9:59am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
for2025
,
feb25words
,
theme-february2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close