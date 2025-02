In the garden

Funny how things turn out, but Hubby was in the garden tidying up.....I then noticed it was 'garden' for todays word....so here we are. A quick snap of progress in getting the veg plot ready for the early sewing/planting. We have a strict crop rotation in our raised beds, so the fork bit will have the onions, and the bed on the left the dwarf broad beans and French beans.