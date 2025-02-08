Row of shops

Another for flash of red month and February words. A depressing shot with the grey tones, and not much better in colour. It looks very run down and tatty, but I was surprised to see that the chippy has had a make over, and the barbers is new and looks quite swish inside. The ladies hairdressers though is very dated. The newsagents is disgusting and the Bet Fred looks like every other betting shop around! There is one boarded up shop that I can't even remember what it was as it must have been empty for over 20 years!