Previous
Row of shops by kametty
Photo 1344

Row of shops

Another for flash of red month and February words. A depressing shot with the grey tones, and not much better in colour. It looks very run down and tatty, but I was surprised to see that the chippy has had a make over, and the barbers is new and looks quite swish inside. The ladies hairdressers though is very dated. The newsagents is disgusting and the Bet Fred looks like every other betting shop around! There is one boarded up shop that I can't even remember what it was as it must have been empty for over 20 years!
8th February 2025 8th Feb 25

Kathryn M

ace
@kametty
I suddenly had this idea of getting a mirrorless camera and starting a (new) more serious hobby. I have taken photos for...
368% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Dave ace
Not depressing but vintage. I like the perspective and the lines in this image.
February 8th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact