Photo 1345
footsteps
Feeling a bit under the weather today, so my footsteps have all been indoors! Thought of this for an idea but only had an English/Swedish dictionary to hand - not a definition as such, so played around with some editing.
9th February 2025
9th Feb 25
Kathryn M
@kametty
I suddenly had this idea of getting a mirrorless camera and starting a (new) more serious hobby. I have taken photos for...
Tags
for2025
,
feb25words
Susan Wakely
ace
A great creative idea. Hope that you are feeling back to normal very soon.
February 9th, 2025
