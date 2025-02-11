Previous
Its meant to look 'vintage' by kametty
Photo 1347

Its meant to look 'vintage'

This week is 'Vintage' in the flash of red challenge, and todays word is building....so I've tried the old postcard look!
11th February 2025 11th Feb 25

Kathryn M

@kametty
Chris Cook ace
And you have succeeded. I especially like the authentic looking creases. Even the name of the place ties in. Nicely done.
February 11th, 2025  
Mona ace
Well done. It really looks like an old postcard.
February 11th, 2025  
