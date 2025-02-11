Sign up
Previous
Photo 1347
Its meant to look 'vintage'
This week is 'Vintage' in the flash of red challenge, and todays word is building....so I've tried the old postcard look!
11th February 2025
11th Feb 25
2
2
Kathryn M
ace
@kametty
I suddenly had this idea of getting a mirrorless camera and starting a (new) more serious hobby. I have taken photos for...
1405
photos
44
followers
21
following
369% complete
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
X-T30
Taken
11th February 2025 11:30am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
for2025
,
feb25words
Chris Cook
ace
And you have succeeded. I especially like the authentic looking creases. Even the name of the place ties in. Nicely done.
February 11th, 2025
Mona
ace
Well done. It really looks like an old postcard.
February 11th, 2025
