For my get pushed from Mary @mcsiegle I was asked to do a flat lay. I thought I might as well tie it in with February words and flash of red as well. Some bits and bobs, some of which are over 60 years old. The wedding ring in the middle was my mothers, and the bracelet was a gift from my father when I was about 11. Sadly it has lost its 'silver' and looks very sad now. Looking at the earrings I realise there are two pairs from my daughter and granddaughter that I've not even worn yet!