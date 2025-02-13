Previous
I recently joined a photo club and the visiting speakers have been amazing but its been all about landscapes, portraits, flowers and water. I could do with some good lessons on how to do inside photo shoots with basic equipment. On line they all seem to have lots of lights, umbrellas and expensive flash. I have some small lights and on camera flash. This is the best I could do and most unlike me I did spend over an hour setting up, trying different shots and settings. I deleted most! This is very grainy and I need to look at how to get the right ISO for the situation. Still so much to learn.
