Photo 1354
textures
Visited Jodrell Bank today to see the giant radio telescope (a first for me) and had a wonderful day taking many pictures but wishing I had taken my wide angle lens and some filters! This shot is for word of the month 'texture' and of course flash of red and composition.
https://www.jodrellbank.net/explore/heritage/the-story-of-jodrell-bank/
18th February 2025
18th Feb 25
Kathryn M
ace
@kametty
I suddenly had this idea of getting a mirrorless camera and starting a (new) more serious hobby. I have taken photos for...
Photo Details
Views
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
X-T30
Taken
18th February 2025 12:05pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
for2025
,
feb25words
