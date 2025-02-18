Previous
textures by kametty
Visited Jodrell Bank today to see the giant radio telescope (a first for me) and had a wonderful day taking many pictures but wishing I had taken my wide angle lens and some filters! This shot is for word of the month 'texture' and of course flash of red and composition.
https://www.jodrellbank.net/explore/heritage/the-story-of-jodrell-bank/
Kathryn M

@kametty
I suddenly had this idea of getting a mirrorless camera and starting a (new) more serious hobby. I have taken photos for...
Photo Details

