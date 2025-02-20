Previous
Visitor centre Jodrell Bank by kametty
Visitor centre Jodrell Bank

A shot from earlier in the week when I visited Jodrell Bank. These shapes caught my eye and I thought they were ideal for today's word of 'shapes' and obviously the flash of red month week theme of composition.
Kathryn M

@kametty
I suddenly had this idea of getting a mirrorless camera and starting a (new) more serious hobby. I have taken photos for...
Susan Wakely ace
Nice symmetry.
February 20th, 2025  
