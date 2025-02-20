Sign up
Previous
Photo 1356
Visitor centre Jodrell Bank
A shot from earlier in the week when I visited Jodrell Bank. These shapes caught my eye and I thought they were ideal for today's word of 'shapes' and obviously the flash of red month week theme of composition.
20th February 2025
20th Feb 25
1
0
Kathryn M
ace
@kametty
I suddenly had this idea of getting a mirrorless camera and starting a (new) more serious hobby. I have taken photos for...
1416
photos
44
followers
21
following
371% complete
1349
1350
1351
1352
1353
1354
1355
1356
1350
1351
1352
1353
60
1354
1355
1356
Views
7
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
X-T30
Taken
18th February 2025 1:20pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
for2025
,
feb25words
Susan Wakely
ace
Nice symmetry.
February 20th, 2025
