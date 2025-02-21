Previous
First light Pavilion by kametty
Photo 1357

First light Pavilion

Taken a few days ago at the Jodrell bank radio telescope visitor centre. This building (an earth dome) was amazing , housing a café, film theatre, and exhibition exhibits. This is for flash of red month, and February word - form.
21st February 2025 21st Feb 25

Kathryn M

ace
@kametty
I suddenly had this idea of getting a mirrorless camera and starting a (new) more serious hobby. I have taken photos for...
371% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact