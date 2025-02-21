Sign up
Previous
Photo 1357
First light Pavilion
Taken a few days ago at the Jodrell bank radio telescope visitor centre. This building (an earth dome) was amazing , housing a café, film theatre, and exhibition exhibits. This is for flash of red month, and February word - form.
21st February 2025
21st Feb 25
0
1
Kathryn M
ace
@kametty
I suddenly had this idea of getting a mirrorless camera and starting a (new) more serious hobby. I have taken photos for...
1419
photos
44
followers
21
following
371% complete
View this month »
Views
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
X-T30
Taken
18th February 2025 12:11pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
for2025
,
feb25words
