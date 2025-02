Lovell radio telescope

Our amazing day at Jodrell bank of course included me trying to get a good shot of the telescopes. Not easy. They were huge! (tiny people at the bottom of the frame) You could only access certain areas on site, so getting a position to get the whole thing in the shot was not easy. My daughter got much better ones just using her phone! Todays word was balance. I did take a picture with the telescope symmetrically lined up, but much preferred this shot showing more of the amazing structure.