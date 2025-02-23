Sign up
Photo 1359
Photo 1359
Jodrell Bank 2
Final photograph at the end of the day visit to Jodrell Bank in Cheshire and one for today's word 'light' and end of the week for flash of red month.
23rd February 2025
23rd Feb 25
0
0
Kathryn M
ace
@kametty
I suddenly had this idea of getting a mirrorless camera and starting a (new) more serious hobby. I have taken photos for...
1422
photos
44
followers
21
following
372% complete
1352
1353
1354
1355
1356
1357
1358
1359
1354
1355
62
1356
1357
63
1358
1359
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
X-T30
Taken
18th February 2025 3:40pm
Tags
for2025
,
feb25words
