Previous
Photo 1360
In the drawer
On the home straight for FOR and back in the kitchen. I think I have quite a lot of stuff in this drawer, but at least it is organised!
24th February 2025
24th Feb 25
Kathryn M
ace
@kametty
I suddenly had this idea of getting a mirrorless camera and starting a (new) more serious hobby. I have taken photos for...
Photo Details
Album
365
Tags
for2025
,
feb25words
Marj
ace
Very organized ! Nice in B & W. A lot of knifes for slicing and dicing for food prep.
February 24th, 2025
