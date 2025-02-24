Previous
In the drawer by kametty
Photo 1360

In the drawer

On the home straight for FOR and back in the kitchen. I think I have quite a lot of stuff in this drawer, but at least it is organised!
24th February 2025

Kathryn M

Photo Details

Marj ace
Very organized ! Nice in B & W. A lot of knifes for slicing and dicing for food prep.
