Salt and Pepper by kametty
Salt and Pepper

Kept it simple today for today's word 'condiments'. These are from an old set of crockery from the 1980's. I kept these as they are nice to hold when you just need to add a dash of something!
27th February 2025 27th Feb 25

Kathryn M

Susan Wakely ace
Lovely. I recognise them from the 80’s
February 27th, 2025  
