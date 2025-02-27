Sign up
Previous
Photo 1363
Salt and Pepper
Kept it simple today for today's word 'condiments'. These are from an old set of crockery from the 1980's. I kept these as they are nice to hold when you just need to add a dash of something!
27th February 2025
27th Feb 25
1
0
Kathryn M
ace
@kametty
I suddenly had this idea of getting a mirrorless camera and starting a (new) more serious hobby. I have taken photos for...
1428
photos
45
followers
21
following
373% complete
View this month »
1356
1357
1358
1359
1360
1361
1362
1363
Latest from all albums
64
1358
1359
1360
1361
65
1362
1363
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
X-T30
Taken
27th February 2025 10:19am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
for2025
,
feb25words
Susan Wakely
ace
Lovely. I recognise them from the 80’s
February 27th, 2025
