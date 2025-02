dinnerware

Last photo of the month....and what a month! Loved every day of it. This is what is left of an extensive set of crockery given to us on our wedding day way back in the 1970's So out of fashion now, but I still use some pieces on occasion. The Hornsea pottery studio is no longer in business like so many that have fallen by the wayside, but you can still see pieces in second hand shops and on line auctions.