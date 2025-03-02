Previous
geometric by kametty
Photo 1366

geometric

For rainbow month and March words. Again, having a play with overlays. Base photo was of two overlapping geometric shape templates that the kids used at school that I found in a drawer!
2nd March 2025 2nd Mar 25

Kathryn M

ace
@kametty
I suddenly had this idea of getting a mirrorless camera and starting a (new) more serious hobby. I have taken photos for...
374% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
This is how I would see the world if I took trapezium.
March 2nd, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact