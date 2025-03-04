Sign up
Photo 1368
orange slice
I did play around with arrangements and lighting, but ended up producing a similar composition to yesterday quite by accident. It might look as though it was intentional.....
4th March 2025
4th Mar 25
Kathryn M
ace
@kametty
I suddenly had this idea of getting a mirrorless camera and starting a (new) more serious hobby. I have taken photos for...
365
X-T30
4th March 2025 10:03am
Tags
rainbow2025
,
march25words
