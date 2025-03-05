happiness

Happiness for me is not the colour yellow. I hate yellow, but when I put a melon into this hand decorated bowl to ripen I have to smile. The bowl triggers happy memories of the pottery painting workshop I attended at Centre Parks with my daughter and granddaughter. Why chose yellow for my theme then if I don't like yellow? Well the design and colours matched the fridge magnet I had just bought and I couldn't think of anything else to do! The bowl now sits on my kitchen window sill and the fridge magnet obviously is on the fridge! This melon will soon be eaten!