Happiness for me is not the colour yellow. I hate yellow, but when I put a melon into this hand decorated bowl to ripen I have to smile. The bowl triggers happy memories of the pottery painting workshop I attended at Centre Parks with my daughter and granddaughter. Why chose yellow for my theme then if I don't like yellow? Well the design and colours matched the fridge magnet I had just bought and I couldn't think of anything else to do! The bowl now sits on my kitchen window sill and the fridge magnet obviously is on the fridge! This melon will soon be eaten!
5th March 2025 5th Mar 25

Kathryn M

ace
@kametty
