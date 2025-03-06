Previous
nature by kametty
Photo 1370

nature

Bit of a long trip yesterday to visit my husbands sisters and brother-in-law. The weather was glorious and I did my best to capture the wonderful snowdrops that were still in bloom in their garden. Nature at its best.
6th March 2025 6th Mar 25

Kathryn M

