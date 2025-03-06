Sign up
Photo 1370
nature
Bit of a long trip yesterday to visit my husbands sisters and brother-in-law. The weather was glorious and I did my best to capture the wonderful snowdrops that were still in bloom in their garden. Nature at its best.
6th March 2025
6th Mar 25
0
0
Kathryn M
ace
@kametty
I suddenly had this idea of getting a mirrorless camera and starting a (new) more serious hobby. I have taken photos for...
1438
photos
45
followers
21
following
375% complete
0
365
X-T30
6th March 2025 2:09pm
Public
rainbow2025
,
march25words
