mixed feelings by kametty
Photo 1373

mixed feelings

Another attempt to capture todays word in my Rainbow week. With the word being 'feelings' and my attempt at adding some fancy bokeh and double exposure I have certainly had some mixed feelings about the result!
9th March 2025 9th Mar 25

Kathryn M

@kametty
I suddenly had this idea of getting a mirrorless camera and starting a (new) more serious hobby. I have taken photos for...
Susan Wakely ace
Nice dreamy effect.
March 9th, 2025  
