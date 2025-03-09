Sign up
Previous
Photo 1373
mixed feelings
Another attempt to capture todays word in my Rainbow week. With the word being 'feelings' and my attempt at adding some fancy bokeh and double exposure I have certainly had some mixed feelings about the result!
9th March 2025
9th Mar 25
Kathryn M
ace
@kametty
I suddenly had this idea of getting a mirrorless camera and starting a (new) more serious hobby. I have taken photos for...
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
X-T30
Taken
9th March 2025 12:02pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
rainbow2025
,
march25words
Susan Wakely
ace
Nice dreamy effect.
March 9th, 2025
