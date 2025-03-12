Sign up
Photo 1376
lemons
Luckily I had some lemons left over from pancake day that were still ok. Quickly sliced and here they are for the word of the day in rainbow week.
12th March 2025
12th Mar 25
2
1
Kathryn M
ace
@kametty
I suddenly had this idea of getting a mirrorless camera and starting a (new) more serious hobby. I have taken photos for...
Views
2
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
X-T30
Taken
12th March 2025 11:20am
Tags
rainbow2025
,
march25words
Susan Wakely
ace
This is making my mouth water.
March 12th, 2025
Dorothy
ace
Lovely lemons
March 12th, 2025
