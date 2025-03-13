Sign up
Photo 1377
sprouts
Found a few Brussel Sprouts languishing in the bottom of the fridge....ideal for todays word of vegetable and the colour green for my rainbow.
13th March 2025
13th Mar 25
Kathryn M
@kametty
I suddenly had this idea of getting a mirrorless camera and starting a (new) more serious hobby. I have taken photos for...
Camera
X-T30
5
Album
365
365
Tags
Taken
march25words
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
rainbow2025
march25words
