Photo 1379
looking up
A lovely spring day, and I managed to gingerly pick my way through the garden border to the hedge and looked 'up' through the wild cherry to get this shot. Bit of grungy overlay to get the indigo colour for my rainbow.
15th March 2025
15th Mar 25
0
0
Kathryn M
ace
@kametty
I suddenly had this idea of getting a mirrorless camera and starting a (new) more serious hobby. I have taken photos for...
1450
photos
45
followers
21
following
Tags
rainbow2025
,
march25words
