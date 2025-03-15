Previous
looking up by kametty
Photo 1379

looking up

A lovely spring day, and I managed to gingerly pick my way through the garden border to the hedge and looked 'up' through the wild cherry to get this shot. Bit of grungy overlay to get the indigo colour for my rainbow.
15th March 2025 15th Mar 25

Kathryn M

ace
@kametty
I suddenly had this idea of getting a mirrorless camera and starting a (new) more serious hobby. I have taken photos for...
377% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact