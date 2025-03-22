Sign up
Photo 1386
messy
Another word, another day and nearly another week gone of rainbow month. It just so happened that I was sorting through some fabric scraps yesterday ready to start another quilt....oh and it was an ideal pile for indigo - todays colour.
22nd March 2025
22nd Mar 25
Kathryn M
ace
@kametty
I suddenly had this idea of getting a mirrorless camera and starting a (new) more serious hobby. I have taken photos for...
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
X-T30
Taken
22nd March 2025 9:10am
Tags
rainbow2025
,
march25words
