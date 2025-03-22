Previous
messy by kametty
Photo 1386

messy

Another word, another day and nearly another week gone of rainbow month. It just so happened that I was sorting through some fabric scraps yesterday ready to start another quilt....oh and it was an ideal pile for indigo - todays colour.
22nd March 2025 22nd Mar 25

Kathryn M

ace
@kametty
I suddenly had this idea of getting a mirrorless camera and starting a (new) more serious hobby. I have taken photos for...
379% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact