Previous
Photo 1390
sunshine
The sun shining on my drawer of sewing threads was all I could think of for todays word. The result is bright enough for my calendar today!
26th March 2025
26th Mar 25
1
0
Kathryn M
ace
@kametty
I suddenly had this idea of getting a mirrorless camera and starting a (new) more serious hobby. I have taken photos for...
1463
photos
48
followers
21
following
1383
1384
1385
1386
1387
1388
1389
1390
1384
1385
1386
73
1387
1388
1389
1390
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
X-T30
Taken
26th March 2025 10:11am
Tags
rainbow2025
,
march25words
Nada
ace
Love the color & texture.
March 26th, 2025
