Previous
Patterns by kametty
Photo 1392

Patterns

I was going to photograph plane trails today as yesterday there was a brilliant blue sky and some amazing patterns. Today there is nothing but grey clouds with tiny patches of blue....so I went for something different.
28th March 2025 28th Mar 25

Kathryn M

ace
@kametty
I suddenly had this idea of getting a mirrorless camera and starting a (new) more serious hobby. I have taken photos for...
381% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact