Chess by kametty
Photo 1400

Chess

Had more fun taking various shots of our chess set than I would ever have playing the game....I hate it. As a teenager I would play with my Dad, but was frustrated how long a game took to play - I much preferred playing cribbage with my Mum!
5th April 2025 5th Apr 25

Kathryn M

Photo Details

