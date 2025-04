Cribbage

Not a very inspiring layout for todays game.....but pushed for time today. I used to play cribbage with my Mum when I got home from school. We used to have a cuppa and a chat before Dad came home. I thought the odd words like 'one for his nob' and 'two for his heels' were such bizarre things to say when scoring....will have to look up the history of cribbage and why they used those phrases.