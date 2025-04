Finspan

I treated myself to this game as soon as I saw it had been released just a short time ago. I love it. The art work is amazing and the added bonus is that 5 people can play ( our family game night number). It took over 2 hours to play the first game as we all had to get our heads round what to do, but the following week we shortened that by quite a bit. I am now hooked on these type of board games thanks to my son and niece who introduced me to games that were not your usual run of the mill ones.