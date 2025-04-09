Previous
Frustration by kametty
Photo 1404

Frustration

Anyone remember this game? I found it buried in a cupboard and planned on recycling it...but then thought the grandchildren might like it when they are a bit older.....I know my children used to like pressing the middle bit to make the dice jump!
9th April 2025 9th Apr 25

Kathryn M

ace
@kametty
Photo Details

