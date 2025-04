Halma

I am not sure how old this game is, but I do have a photograph of my Nana and mother playing this game some time in the late 1940's. As a child I loved playing this with my Nana. She never let me win, so I eventually became good at it. I inherited it in the late 1970's but it was not a game my husband liked playing so it has been languishing in a cupboard for years.