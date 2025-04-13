Previous
Las Vegas
Las Vegas

Last month my niece said she had played a dice throwing game that she thought we might like. I looked for a second hand version on line but couldn't find one and didn't want to spend any more money on new games that we might not play. In the end I made my own and just bought five sets of coloured dice that the game required . The money I printed with little pictures of our faces, and hand drew and coloured in the casino's from around the world for the placement of the dice. Such a simple game and the rules are freely available on line. Funnily enough this has been a success and we have played it quite a few times as it is relatively quick to play, and doesn't take much brain power although it is quite strategic for a push your luck dice throwing game.
Kathryn M

@kametty
Susan Wakely ace
I love that you printed your own money. Very resourceful.
April 13th, 2025  
