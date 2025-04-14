Mahjong

This set was bought some time in the mid 1970's and has never been played with except by the kids as a sort of tile matching game they made up. I dug it out only to find there was one tile missing!!!! However, the set did contain 4 blank tiles, so I have re-painted as best I could the missing one. I then spent days watching videos on line to learn to play properly. ( Never realised there are different versions of the game depending on what country decided to vary the original rules) I am now trying to persuade others to play on a night when there are only 4 of us. I paid for a brilliant app that works out all the scoring (takes the stress away). I think this game is good, and can understand why it is so popular and has stood the test of time.