Previous
Photo 1410
Mancala
This lovely wooden board and glass pieces were given to the children when they were young by a visiting relative. Unfortunately it was rarely played with and has been languishing in a cupboard for over 20 years!
15th April 2025
15th Apr 25
0
0
Kathryn M
ace
@kametty
I suddenly had this idea of getting a mirrorless camera and starting a (new) more serious hobby. I have taken photos for...
1490
photos
48
followers
21
following
386% complete
View this month »
1403
1404
1405
1406
1407
1408
1409
1410
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
X-T30
Taken
15th April 2025 12:40pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
30-shots2025
