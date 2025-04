Mexican train

Started as a child playing with 6 spot dominoes, then once married played with hubby and his 9 spot dominoes (very old set), then one Christmas I saw this tin of 12 spot and couldn't resist it. The tin weighs a ton, but I can highly recommend the game although as a family we have adapted the rules a little to suit us. We put our trains at the newest end of our lines, and only move them off to the start when the line is 'open' to other players.