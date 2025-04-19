Sign up
Previous
Photo 1414
Scythe
This is a child friendly version of the Adult game, and for our 5 player night is an ideal relatively quick game that is never the less, still very strategic. At some point I will paint the figures that players use as that is what is expected!
19th April 2025
19th Apr 25
0
0
Kathryn M
ace
@kametty
I suddenly had this idea of getting a mirrorless camera and starting a (new) more serious hobby. I have taken photos for...
1494
photos
48
followers
21
following
387% complete
View this month »
1407
1408
1409
1410
1411
1412
1413
1414
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
X-T30
Taken
10th April 2025 9:37am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
30-shots2025
